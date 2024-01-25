Missouri pursuit ends in gunfire, suspect and MSHP trooper injured

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released a report on an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in northeast Missouri. The situation resulted in a suspect and a trooper both being shot.

Northeast Missouri Emergency Communications requested assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly had fled in a vehicle from the Adams County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office and Quincy, Illinois Police Department. The suspect’s vehicle was believed to have entered Missouri, traveling west on Highway 36.

At approximately 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, the highway patrol troopers located the vehicle west of Hannibal as it traveled west on Highway 36. Troopers attempted to stop it, resulting in a pursuit. Troopers successfully deployed spike strips, and the vehicle exited Highway 36 and Missouri 151 in Clarence and stopped.

The highway patrol said the male driver was armed with a rifle when he exited the vehicle. The suspect began firing at officers and troopers returned fire, striking the suspect.

The patrol news release indicated the suspect sustained what were called non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital.

During the exchange of gunfire, one Highway Patrol trooper was struck. The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. No names were released. The patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the shooting.

Further information is to be released at a later time.