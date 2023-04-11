Missouri man caught with two guns after high-speed chase sentenced to 8 years in prison

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man caught by St. Louis police with two guns in a stolen vehicle after a police chase ended in a crash was sentenced Monday to eight years in federal prison.

Eric Davis, 31, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty in December in front of U.S. District Judge John A. Ross to one felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that he was driving a stolen 2016 Jeep Cherokee on May 4, 2021, when he was spotted by officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police tried to stop the Jeep in a parking lot, but Davis accelerated recklessly and sped away. Officers then successfully deployed a spike strip, but it did not stop Davis. After he ran a red light at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, the Jeep collided with another vehicle, disabling it. The driver of that other vehicle sustained a head injury and required medical assistance.

Police found a Glock .357-caliber pistol and a stolen American Tactical Omni Hybrid AR-style pistol, both with large-capacity magazines, in Davis’ car. Davis admitted possessing the weapons and admitted that he told his girlfriend, who was also in the vehicle, to hide a baggie containing prescription pills including oxycodone. Davis has several prior felony convictions and had bench warrants for his arrest at the time of the crash.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Missouri Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Bluestone prosecuted the case.

