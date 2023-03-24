Missouri Attorney General obtains statutory rape conviction of Monroe County man

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office obtained seven felony convictions against 56-year-old Robert Lee Sims, Jr. of Madison, Missouri, for sexually abusing and exploiting a minor victim over many years.

“As a former prosecutor and a father of four, I want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children, which is why I will continue to convict violent criminals who prey on Missouri’s most vulnerable,” said Attorney General Bailey. “I’m proud of the work done by my office in this case, and we will continue to assist any local prosecutor across the state who needs our help in obtaining convictions.”

After the four-day trial was conducted in Ralls County on a change of venue, Sims was convicted of seven (7) felony counts: two counts of Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree, Statutory Rape in the Second Degree, Statutory Sodomy in the Second Degree, Kidnapping, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and Forcible Sodomy for events surrounding the repeated sexual abuse of a minor female child that took place in Monroe County. The criminal investigation was initiated as a coordinated effort between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and East Central Missouri Drug Task Force.

Sentencing is set before Judge Jason H. Lamb, for June 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in Ralls County. Sims faces up to three consecutive life sentences, plus 44 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

