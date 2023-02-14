Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Monday, February 13, 2023

Three people were arrested at different times on Monday in Harrison County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 44-year-old Jeremy Miles of Blythedale was accused of unlawful possession of a firearm, operating a vehicle without a license, and

displaying more than four headlamps on a vehicle. Miles was taken Monday night on a 24-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.

Eighty-one-year-old W.L. Robertson of Gilman City has been accused of driving while intoxicated as well as careless and imprudent driving. Robertson was taken on a 12-hour hold on Monday afternoon to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

Twenty-eight-year-old Iowa resident, Dillon DeLong of West Des Moines, was accused of driving while intoxicated. DeLong was taken Monday afternoon on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

