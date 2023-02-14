Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Monday, February 13, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three people were arrested at different times on Monday in Harrison County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 44-year-old Jeremy Miles of Blythedale was accused of unlawful possession of a firearm, operating a vehicle without a license, and

displaying more than four headlamps on a vehicle. Miles was taken Monday night on a 24-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.

Eighty-one-year-old W.L. Robertson of Gilman City has been accused of driving while intoxicated as well as careless and imprudent driving. Robertson was taken on a 12-hour hold on Monday afternoon to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

Twenty-eight-year-old Iowa resident, Dillon DeLong of West Des Moines, was accused of driving while intoxicated. DeLong was taken Monday afternoon on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

