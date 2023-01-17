Milan School District Superintendent, Ben Yocom, accepts position with Aurora School District

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Current Milan C-2 School District Superintendent Ben Yocom confirms he has accepted the superintendent position for the Aurora R-8 School District. He will assume the role on July 1st.

Yocom started in Milan in July 2014. He says that, during his time as Milan’s superintendent, the district has had a lot of success, including a tax rate increase in 2019, which was the first one in 30 to 40 years. The tax increase involved building projects, including a new gym, cafeteria, kitchen, and commons as well as a renovated library and updated security. Those projects were completed in 2021. A long-range master facility plan was also developed.

Before starting at Milan, Yocom says he was superintendent of the Plato R-5 School District for three years. He was also a high school principal in Houston and Cuba for seven years in total.

The Milan C-2 Board of Education last week approved the hiring of Doctor Ashley Pauley as the next superintendent. She has served the district for 14 years, most recently as the Milan Elementary School principal for the last nine years. Pauley will start in the position on July 1st.

Yocom says he is excited about what Milan has accomplished, and he is also excited about the future of the district. He believes Pauley will do a good job.

Related