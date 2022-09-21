Milan School District announces Homecoming Queen candidates and Homecoming week activities

Next week is Homecoming week in the Milan C-2 School District.

The theme for this year’s Homecoming celebration is “We Got the Beat.” Among activities scheduled for Homecoming are “Dress Up Days.” Tuesday is Over the Rainbow day, Wednesday is Disco Day, Thursday is Western Music day, and Friday is Green and Gold day.

The Pep Rally will be held on Wednesday, September 28, when the Homecoming Queen will be crowned. The guest speaker will be Miss Fallon Gardner, whose accolades include being a 2023 Hall of Fame Inductee, and the 2003-2004 State 1A Champion Dance Team – The Topcats. Thursday, September 29 the Milan Softball team will be in the GRC Crossover game (location still to be determined). Friday, September 30th is the parade at 2 pm. Grand Marshals will be the Hall of Fame Inductees. Friday evening the Milan Wildcats will host the Gallatin Bulldogs. At halftime, the 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees The 2003-2004 State 1A Champion Dance Team- the Milan Topcats will be inducted and the Milan Emerald Regiment Band will take the field to perform.

Other events taking place during the week are the 4th Annual Window Decorating contest for businesses around town, and the traditional “Battle of the Best Float” for the Milan C-2 High School classes.