Milan man arrested on charges of attempted rape and domestic assault

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports the Milan Police arrested a Milan man on February 17th after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend in the 700 block of North Highland Street on February 5th.

Thirty-six-year-old Kevin Middaugh has been charged with the felonies of first-degree attempted rape and second-degree domestic assault. Bond is $75,000 cash only. As of the evening of February 17th, he was being held at the Sullivan County Jail waiting for transport to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Hayes says Middaugh allegedly assaulted the victim in her home by physically restraining her and attempting to take off her clothes. The woman reportedly escaped and went to a neighbor’s house for help.

The police chief reports the victim was not injured.

(Photo courtesy Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail)

Related