Mercer woman injured after losing control on wet roadway

A Mercer woman sustained minor injuries when the minivan she drove ran off the road four miles east of Mount Moriah on Thursday morning, January 19th.

Twenty-one-year-old Nina Aguiniga refused medical treatment at the scene.

The minivan reportedly traveled too fast for road conditions on eastbound Highway 136 before the driver lost control on the wet pavement. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a fence, traveled through a field, and hit a tree. The van came to rest on the right side of the road on its wheels.

Extensive damage was reported for the vehicle. The Patrol notes the driver wore a seat belt.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

(Photo courtesy Mercer County Sheriff’s Department)

