Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Gallatin to hold annual fundraiser

The Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Gallatin will hold its 17th annual fish fry on March 31st. Food will be served in the parish hall from 4 pm until 7:30.

The menu will include all-you-can-eat fish, fries, hush puppies, baked beans, cole slaw, and homemade desserts. Drinks will also be provided.

Carryout will be available with curbside pickup in front of the church.

The Mary Immaculate Church’s fish fry on March 31st will cost $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for children four to 10 years of age.

(Photo by Jackson Leggett)

