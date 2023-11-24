Marshall resident involved in Highway 65 crash after falling asleep at the wheel

Local News November 24, 2023
Driver falls asleep at the wheel news graphic
A late-night accident on Highway 65, south of 192 Private Drive, resulted in minor injuries for a Marshall resident. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the incident occurred on November 23, 2023, at approximately 11:40 p.m.

The driver, identified as Ibrahim Wazir, 42, of Marshall, Missouri, was operating a 2005 Lincoln Navigator northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle veered off the road and struck a ditch, causing extensive damage to the Navigator.

Wazir suffered minor injuries in the crash, however, it is unknown whether he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Despite the injuries, Wazir refused treatment at the scene.

The damaged vehicle was towed away by Thompson’s Tow.

 

