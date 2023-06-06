Marion-Ralls Regional Port Authority in Hannibal is recipient of $700K Brownfield grant

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

While gathered at the Community Room at HomeBank in Hannibal, Missouri, EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister presented a $700,000 ceremonial check to the Marion-Ralls Regional Port Authority in northeastern Missouri as a Brownfields Assessment Coalition Grant selectee.

McCollister was joined by Marion-Ralls Regional Port Authority Chairman Brian W. Caldwell, Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffy; Marion and Ralls county commissioners; and Marion-Ralls Regional Port Authority board members.

Grant funds will be used to conduct 23 Phase I and five Phase II environmental site assessments. Grant funds also will be used to prepare four cleanup plans, one reuse plan for each priority site, and to conduct community engagement activities.

Assessment activities will focus on downtown Hannibal, the Palmyra Central Corridor, and downtown New London. Priority sites include a former federal building and a former bank in Hannibal, a former vehicle service station in downtown Palmyra, and a former sports fabric and utility factory in New London. Non-lead coalition members include Marion County, Ralls County, and the North East Community Action Corporation, a local community-based nonprofit organization.

These investments are part of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda to grow the American economy from the bottom up and middle-out – from rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, to driving over $470 billion in private-sector manufacturing and clean-energy investments in the United States, to creating a manufacturing and innovation boom powered by good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, to building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient.

“Coalition grants, such as these, are so important to our communities,” McCollister said. “Through working together, smaller communities may qualify for EPA grants together, making a large-scale impact through planning activities and developing site-specific cleanup plans, all while keeping the community as a whole engaged in the process.”

“The Marion-Ralls Regional Port Authority is extremely pleased to be selected for an EPA Brownfields Assessment Coalition Grant,” Mehaffy said. “These funds will allow the Port to build on its Brownfields program, providing the necessary environmental assessments and planning work needed for resilient redevelopment for the region.”

