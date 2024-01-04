Man from Virginia injured in Interstate 29 crash

January 4, 2024
A single-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 29 in Andrew County, Missouri, on January 4, 2024, at 12:08 p.m., as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident involved a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter, driven by 30-year-old Nuru Kibonge from Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The crash happened on the northbound lane of Interstate 29 at mile marker 65. According to the report, the Mercedes Sprinter, traveling southbound, veered off the right side of the roadway, struck a road sign, and came to a controlled stop. The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was secured at the roadside.

Nuru Kibonge, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, suffered minor injuries. He was transported by the Andrew County Ambulance to Mosaic St. Joseph for treatment.

The incident was assisted by Corporal J.D. Farmer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department.

