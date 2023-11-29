Man from Sparta sentenced to 11 years in prison for meth trafficking, illegal firearm

A Sparta, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing methamphetamine and a firearm.

Gabriel Eric Robinson, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 11 years and five months in federal prison without parole.

On June 5, 2023, Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

On Aug. 23, 2021, Robinson was found unconscious behind the driver’s seat of a black Ford Explorer that was parked in the grass at the rear of a residence in Reeds Spring, Mo. The vehicle was not running but the keys were in the ignition. A Stone County, Mo., sheriff’s deputy found a loaded Springfield Armory 9mm pistol lying on the passenger seat next to a bag that contained methamphetamine. The deputy also found a green cloth bag in the back seat that contained several additional bags of methamphetamine and a Ziploc bag of marijuana. The deputy also found $1,674 in cash in the center console. In total, Robinson was in possession of 188.8 grams of methamphetamine, 30 pills containing buprenorphine, and .64 grams of a powder that contained tramadol, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Robinson had only been out of prison in connection with a drug trafficking offense for approximately two and a half months and was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of this federal offense. According to court documents, Robinson has three prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance, two prior felony convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle, and prior felony convictions for resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, and theft. In connection with these prior felony convictions, Robinson has fled from police officers on numerous occasions, once at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour while in possession of a firearm.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Stone County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.