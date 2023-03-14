Man enters fire department in Chillicothe claiming residence is on fire across the street

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday afternoon, March 14th.

A man entered the fire department saying his house was on fire across the street. Upon arrival at 34 Locust Street, firefighters found smoke coming from the house near the chimney flue. Electrical utilities were secured. The gas company was already on the scene and reported the gas was shut off at the residence owned by Todd Clampitt.

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports crews tore away siding and revealed little fire involvement. A water can was used to extinguish the fire. The fire in the wood stove was also extinguished.

Firefighters were at the scene for approximately 25 minutes.

