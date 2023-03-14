Man enters fire department in Chillicothe claiming residence is on fire across the street

Local News March 14, 2023March 14, 2023 KTTN News
House Fire
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday afternoon, March 14th.

A man entered the fire department saying his house was on fire across the street. Upon arrival at 34 Locust Street, firefighters found smoke coming from the house near the chimney flue. Electrical utilities were secured. The gas company was already on the scene and reported the gas was shut off at the residence owned by Todd Clampitt.

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports crews tore away siding and revealed little fire involvement. A water can was used to extinguish the fire. The fire in the wood stove was also extinguished.

Firefighters were at the scene for approximately 25 minutes.

Post Views: 618
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.