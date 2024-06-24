Man arrested in Chillicothe on warrant and drug possession charges

Share To Your Social Network

Late Saturday morning, Chillicothe police arrested a 20-year-old man after responding to a report of suspicious activity in the 1300 block of North Washington Street.

The arrest was made on an active Livingston County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. During the arrest, officers discovered the man was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Unable to post bond on the active warrant, the man was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center, where he is being held pending the filing of additional charges.

