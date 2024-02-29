Macon woman injured in early morning crash near Huntsville; patrol accuses her of DWI

Share To Your Social Network

In the early hours of February 29, 2024, a single-vehicle accident occurred on Route C, approximately 7 miles north of Huntsville, Missouri, resulting in moderate injuries for a Macon woman.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Cassidy N. King, 37, lost control of her 1999 Ford Ranger, causing the vehicle to veer off the roadway, collide with a concrete culvert, and overturn.

King, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was transported by Randolph County Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of her injuries. The Ford Ranger sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Prather’s Towing.

The accident drew a coordinated response from the Randolph County Ambulance District, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, and Westran Fire Protection District.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol accused King of driving while intoxicated – alcohol, careless and imprudent driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, and driving on a suspended driver’s license. She was released for medical treatment.

