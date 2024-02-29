Macon woman injured in early morning crash near Huntsville; patrol accuses her of DWI

Local News February 29, 2024February 29, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
          

In the early hours of February 29, 2024, a single-vehicle accident occurred on Route C, approximately 7 miles north of Huntsville, Missouri, resulting in moderate injuries for a Macon woman.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Cassidy N. King, 37, lost control of her 1999 Ford Ranger, causing the vehicle to veer off the roadway, collide with a concrete culvert, and overturn.

King, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was transported by Randolph County Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of her injuries. The Ford Ranger sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Prather’s Towing.

The accident drew a coordinated response from the Randolph County Ambulance District, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, and Westran Fire Protection District. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol accused King of driving while intoxicated – alcohol, careless and imprudent driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, and driving on a suspended driver’s license.  She was released for medical treatment.

Post Views: 338

Share To Your Social Network
          

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.