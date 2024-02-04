Livingston County Sheriff reports on recent incidents, investigations and arrests

Share To Your Social Network

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department (LCSO) has disclosed a comprehensive report detailing recent incidents, investigations, and arrests within the county. The report covers various activities, highlighting the department’s ongoing efforts to maintain law and order.

Incident Reports:

January 23 : Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 19000 block of LIV 312. The involved parties had separated before law enforcement’s arrival, and no criminal charges are being pursued at this time.

January 29 : LCSO aided the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in reclaiming stolen property found in Avalon. The property was successfully located and secured by LCSO before being handed over to Carroll County authorities.

January 30 : A Mooresville resident reported an internet scam. The individual took necessary precautions to avoid fraud, but deputies were unable to make contact with the scammers.

January 31 : A report concerning a violation of compulsory school attendance laws at Chula R-3 School was filed. This report is being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney to consider potential charges.

February 1: LCSO investigated property damage in a field near LIV 351 and LIV 312, caused by a tractor-trailer making an unsuccessful U-turn. The vehicle was extracted by Gabrielson’s Towing, with no charges filed.

Other Arrests:

January 25 : Cheyenne Harkins, 25, from Chillicothe, was arrested for failing to appear in court. Harkins posted bond and received a new court date.

January 30 : Bryan Hughes, 42, also from Chillicothe, was arrested on a warrant for failing to obey a judge’s order. Hughes is being held at Caldwell County Detention Center without bond.

January 31 : Kennadie Stottlemyre, 25, from Chillicothe, was arrested for failing to appear in court. Stottlemyre posted a $250 cash bond and was released with a court date.

February 1 : A deputy arrested Michelle Andres Medina-Valencia, 29, from Venezuela, for driving without a valid license after being caught speeding. Medina-Valencia posted bond and was released with a court date.

February 2: Angela Weisz, 40, from Carrollton, was arrested for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop for a malfunctioning headlight. Weisz was processed and released with a court date.

On January 25th and 26th, LCSO hosted a two-day court security training session conducted by the Missouri Sheriff’s Association. Members of the LCSO, Chillicothe Police Department, and several other Missouri Sheriff’s Offices participated in this essential training aimed at enhancing courthouse security.

