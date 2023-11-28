Livingston County Library to host festive craft and snack programs for the Twelve Days of Christmas

The Livingston County Library, located at 450 Locust St., is excited to announce a series of snack and craft programs as part of the Twelve Days of Christmas celebration. These events, scheduled from December 1 to 18 on weekdays, promise a festive and creative experience leading up to Christmas. Supplies are available while they last.

Here’s a glimpse of the upcoming programs:

Dec. 1: Enjoy a cozy start with Hot Cocoa, Wassail, and Cookies.

Dec. 4: Get creative with Holiday Cards.

Dec. 5: Dive into Cookie Decorating, courtesy of our Friends of the Library.

Dec. 6: Craft a charming Santa Gnome.

Dec. 7: Create unique Book Trees. Note: Registration is required for both the noon and 6 pm sessions.

Dec. 8: Prepare a delightful Snowman Chow Mix.

Dec. 11: Design a Snow Globe Picture Frame at our 6 pm program. Registration is required.

Dec. 12: Relax with Christmas DVDs and popcorn.

Dec. 13: Build Gingerbread Houses at our noon program. Registration is required.

Dec. 14: Explore creativity with a Sheet Music Window Craft and a Winter Landscape Painting at 5:30 pm at the Cultural Corner. Snacks will be provided by our Friends of the Library. Limited seating; registration required.

Dec. 15: Make a Festive Candle.

Dec. 18: End the series with a Cinnamon Stick Santa.

For additional details on these adult programs, please contact the Main Library at 660-646-0547, visit the Livingston County Library website, or follow the Livingston County Library Facebook page.