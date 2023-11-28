Livingston County Library to host festive craft and snack programs for the Twelve Days of Christmas

Local News November 28, 2023November 28, 2023 KTTN News
The Livingston County Library, located at 450 Locust St., is excited to announce a series of snack and craft programs as part of the Twelve Days of Christmas celebration. These events, scheduled from December 1 to 18 on weekdays, promise a festive and creative experience leading up to Christmas. Supplies are available while they last.

Here’s a glimpse of the upcoming programs:

  • Dec. 1: Enjoy a cozy start with Hot Cocoa, Wassail, and Cookies.
  • Dec. 4: Get creative with Holiday Cards.
  • Dec. 5: Dive into Cookie Decorating, courtesy of our Friends of the Library.
  • Dec. 6: Craft a charming Santa Gnome.
  • Dec. 7: Create unique Book Trees. Note: Registration is required for both the noon and 6 pm sessions.
  • Dec. 8: Prepare a delightful Snowman Chow Mix.
  • Dec. 11: Design a Snow Globe Picture Frame at our 6 pm program. Registration is required.
  • Dec. 12: Relax with Christmas DVDs and popcorn.
  • Dec. 13: Build Gingerbread Houses at our noon program. Registration is required.
  • Dec. 14: Explore creativity with a Sheet Music Window Craft and a Winter Landscape Painting at 5:30 pm at the Cultural Corner. Snacks will be provided by our Friends of the Library. Limited seating; registration required.
  • Dec. 15: Make a Festive Candle.
  • Dec. 18: End the series with a Cinnamon Stick Santa.

For additional details on these adult programs, please contact the Main Library at 660-646-0547, visit the Livingston County Library website, or follow the Livingston County Library Facebook page.

