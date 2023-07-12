Livingston County Health Center to hold Breastfeeding Baby Shower in August

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center will hold its Annual Breastfeeding Baby Shower next month.

Expectant mothers can learn more about breastfeeding at the Kiwanis Shelter at Simpson Park of Chillicothe on August 2nd from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Vendors will be at the “come-and-go” event. Those attending will receive a free package of diapers and will be goody bags and prize drawings.

Registration is required for the Breastfeeding Baby Shower on August 2nd. Register by calling the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506 or scanning the QR code on the image below.

Related