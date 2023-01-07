Livingston County Health Center reports on flu and COVid-19 cases

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center of Chillicothe has released information on the number of reported influenza, COVID-19, and RSV cases in Livingston County.

The number of flu cases has decreased in the last few weeks. Nineteen cases were reported last week. There were 54 reported the previous week and 42 the week before that.

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased. Twenty-six cases were reported last week. There were 16 reported the previous week and 21 the week before that.

The number of RSV cases for Livingston County has decreased. Nine cases had been reported for the week, as of January 5th. There were 13 cases reported last week and 15 the previous week.

The Livingston County Health Center reminds residents to stay home when they are sick and cover coughs and sneezes.

