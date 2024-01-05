Livingston County Commission plans 2024 budget review

The Livingston County Commission will review the 2024 budget in a series of meetings scheduled over the next several days. The agenda for the meetings at the courthouse in downtown Chillicothe will include budget review items on Monday (1/8), Tuesday (1/9), Wednesday (1/10), and Thursday (1/11), all at 9:30 in the morning.

The commission could hold an executive session on Tuesday afternoon at 1 o’clock for employees and personnel.

The commission will meet at Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe on Thursday morning, January 11th at 11:15 to consider the re-establishment of the Community Resource Center.