Kirksville man injured in truck rollover crash on Highway K

A crash occurred on Highway K in Lewis County, Missouri, at 6:15 a.m. on September 17, 2024, approximately six miles west of Williamstown.

Tyler R. Martin, a 20-year-old man from Kirksville, Missouri, was driving a 2004 International straight truck westbound when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and overturned.

Martin, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.