Kirksville man injured in truck rollover crash on Highway K

Local News September 18, 2024September 18, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

A crash occurred on Highway K in Lewis County, Missouri, at 6:15 a.m. on September 17, 2024, approximately six miles west of Williamstown.

Tyler R. Martin, a 20-year-old man from Kirksville, Missouri, was driving a 2004 International straight truck westbound when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and overturned.

Martin, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was towed by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.

Master Sergeant McGivney investigated the crash, assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County Western Fire Department, and Lewis County Ambulance
Post Views: 135

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
 
2
Shares
11           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.