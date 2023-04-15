Keytesville man injured after attempting to avoid dear on Highway 5

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Keytesville man sustained moderate injuries when a pickup truck attempted to avoid a deer and struck a tree near Marceline on Saturday morning, April 15th.

An ambulance took 76-year-old Lawrence Logue to University Hospital.

The truck traveled north on Highway 5 before it tried to avoid the deer on the road about five miles south of Marceline. The vehicle ran off the road, became airborne, and hit the tree. The pickup was totaled.

Logue wore a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Assistance was provided by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Office and fire departments from Marceline and Brunswick.

