A Kansas City resident was hurt when the car she was driving hit a deer on Interstate 35 in Clinton County three miles north of the Lathrop exit.

Twenty-six-year-old Kelsey Jack was taken to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries.

The accident happened late Saturday night on Interstate 35 as the southbound car struck the deer head-on when the animal entered the road.

Damage to the car was listed as minor and Jack was wearing a seat belt.

