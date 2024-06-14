Kansas man sentenced to 13 years in a Missouri prison for illegal firearm after high-speed chase

Share To Your Social Network

Adam Everett Kastler, 36, of Galena, Kansas, was sentenced in federal court today for illegally possessing a firearm after a high-speed pursuit from Joplin, Missouri, into Kansas. U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool sentenced Kastler to 13 years and six months in federal prison without parole.

Kastler pleaded guilty on Feb. 6, 2024, to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted to possessing a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun on Feb. 23, 2023.

The incident began when Joplin police officers identified Kastler, who had outstanding arrest warrants, inside a Chevrolet Tahoe during a traffic stop on 7th Street. Kastler, seated in the passenger seat, pointed a firearm at the driver and threatened to shoot if he did not flee. The driver exited the vehicle and lay on the ground.

Kastler then moved to the driver’s seat and fled, leading officers on a high-speed chase through town, running multiple stop signs. The pursuit continued into Kansas, with assistance from Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies.

During the chase, officers observed Kastler firing at them before he lost control and crashed. Kastler was arrested, and officers found the loaded firearm on the center console and two spent shell casings on the driver’s side floorboard. Additionally, a methamphetamine glass smoking pipe with residue, three cell phones, and four open containers of alcohol were discovered.

Federal law prohibits convicted felons from possessing firearms or ammunition. Kastler’s prior felony convictions include distributing methamphetamine and aggravated domestic battery.

This case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Randall D. Eggert and investigated by the Joplin Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

