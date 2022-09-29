Josh and Christy Gottman share experiences as foster parents at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Josh and Christy Gottman shared their experiences as foster parents during a program at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on September 29th.

The Gottmans reported they had several weeks of training through the Division of Family Services before becoming foster parents. They have been long-term foster parents to four children and had several children for “emergency” stays of one to two days.

Christy Gottman said one of the things the couple has learned is that many families needing foster care assistance have little to no family or friend support.

Josh Gottman is a pastor at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. He said that several couples in his church family have also become foster parents.

The church has also taken on foster care as a ministry. That includes a parenting and mentoring class for those at risk of losing their children or those who have lost their children and are working to get them back, a “care closet” that provides items for children who come into the foster care system and may need clothing, toiletries, and other personal items, and a Christmas party for local foster children.

During the business meeting, Trenton Rotary Club members voted to present framed color photos to the winners in each category of the Missouri Day Parade, which is sponsored by the club. Winners will be invited to a meeting to receive their awards and be officially recognized by the club.