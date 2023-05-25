Jenny Mosley selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jenny Mosley, Admissions Processor from Galt, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for May. Jenny is working on her Associate in Arts degree from NCMC and has been employed for five years.

Jenny describes her job as busy, fulfilling, and rewarding, and when asked her favorite thing about NCMC, she said, “Great working environment.” Recently, Jenny has helped the Admissions Department go paperless in application in the last few years. All transcripts are logged/scanned, and most are paperless. Jenny also keeps customer service a high priority. She believes with NCMC’s expanding campuses, we will be growing, and the new CRM application will help keep Admissions better connected to students.

Each month, nominations are submitted by faculty/staff members for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking and dedicated and has made NCMC overall a great place. To learn more about North Central Missouri College employment opportunities, visit this link on the NCMC website.

