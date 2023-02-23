Jamesport FFA Chapter announces Area 2 proficiency competition results

Local News February 22, 2023February 22, 2023 KTTN News
FFA
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Jamesport FFA has announced its Area 2 proficiency results.

Chapter members placing first were Emily Brewer in Ag Sales—Placement, Chloe Ableidinger in Food Service, and Emma Henderson in Fruit Production. They qualified for state competition.

Emma Henderson also placed second in Specialty Crop Production.

Those receiving third place were Hailey Eads in Beef Production and Emma Henderson in Ag Sales—Entrepreneurship Diversified Horticulture.

Three Jamesport FFA members were listed as participants. They were Tori Dustman in Ag Mechanics, Repair, and Maintenance and in Ag Services and Callie Skinner in Landscape Management.

Post Views: 3
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.