Jamey Griffin sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with shooting of Trenton police officer

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton man accused of shooting a Trenton police officer in June 2019 was sentenced in Livingston County on June 8th.

Forty-two-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for 15 years on felony second-degree assault involving a special victim and 10 years on felony attempted unlawful use of a weapon involving shooting at or from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle, or building. The sentences are to run consecutively to each other and all other sentences.

It was further ordered that Griffin pay all court costs and pay the board bill assessed. Civil judgment was entered against him for the Crime Victims Compensation Fund for $68.

Griffin pleaded guilty in April 2023.

A probable cause statement says Griffin was able to gain control of a police officer’s firearm during transport through Daviess County. The weapon discharged and struck the officer in the abdomen. The officer was later identified as Jasmine Diab. She was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries before being released.

The case was transferred on a change of venue from Daviess County to Livingston County in November 2019.

Related