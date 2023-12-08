Jamesport Board of Education reviews bids for Early Learning Center

Bids were opened at the Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education meeting on December 7 for the Early Learning Center. The board moved to table the bids until a special meeting in the school library on December 13 at 5 p.m. Bids were received from Case Contracting, Kramer Contracting, and Welders Builders and Construction.

The board approved the regular audit as presented by Clevenger and Associates. A school representative noted it was a clean audit.

Approval was given to a homecoming t-shirt fundraiser and a Mini Mustang fundraiser.

The board discussed the budget, but no action was taken.

The board also discussed security upgrade options with the use of the School Safety Grant, the Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance renewal, and the superintendent’s evaluation tool.