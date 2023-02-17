Jacoby Ortega named Wright Memorial Hospital 2022 “Employee of the Year”

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital recently announced its 2022 Employee of the Year. Jacoby Ortega, a pharmacy technician II at Wright Memorial Hospital, was presented with the award at a ceremony held in her honor on February 16. The other finalists for the award were 2022 Employee of the Quarter recipients Kathi Tolly, Kim Hamilton, and Jason Meeker.

Ortega has worked for Wright Memorial Hospital for 12 years. In her nomination form, co-workers mentioned that “Jacoby is hardworking, reliable, dependable, knowledgeable, has a selfless mentality, has a fun personality, and makes showing up to work enjoyable every day. She is always willing to put in the extra steps and extra work it takes to accommodate co-workers and patients alike. She always has a smile on her face and displays a ‘say yes’ attitude to ensure our patients receive the best care possible.”

Ortega is a member of the Employee Engagement Team, participates in the Saint Luke’s Health System Career Advancement Program, serves on the SLHS Inventory Committee, and has her pharmacy technician certification. Ortega and her husband, Bryan, have been married for 12 years. They have two daughters, Lilly (14) and Rose (8). She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, going to the beach, traveling, and watching her daughters play sports.

In recognition of the award, Ortega’s name will be engraved on a permanent plaque within the hospital. She will receive a recognition certificate, a parking space of her choice for a year, and acknowledgment in the local media and hospital employee intranet.

