The Highway Patrol has arrested 63 year-old John Dickerson of Afton, Iowa on allegations of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol.

The arrest occurred on Tuesday night in Worth County, with Dickerson being considered, upon his arrest, as a “chronic offender”.

Dickerson also faces charges of failure to comply to ignition interlock requirements, speeding, and no insurance. He was taken to the Worth County Sheriff’s Department in Grant City on a hold of 24 hours.