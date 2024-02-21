Crossroads Correctional Center reports two inmate deaths

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports the deaths of two inmates at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron.

Joseph Rogers, 77, was pronounced dead at Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph on Thursday evening, February 15. An autopsy is planned.

Rogers was serving a 20-year sentence for sodomy from Cass County. He was received into the Missouri Department of Corrections on September 7, 2012.

Martin Roosevelt, 75, was pronounced dead at the Crossroads Correctional Center on Saturday morning, February 17. He died of apparent natural causes.

Roosevelt was serving a 40-year sentence for forcible rape and a life sentence for rape, with both sentences originating from Jackson County. He was received into the Missouri Department of Corrections on August 25, 1985.

Related