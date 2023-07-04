Illegal street race in Chillicothe leads to arrest of motorcycle operator, detention of juvenile driver

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A reported incident involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle racing in Chillicothe on the night of July 3rd resulted in the arrest of one individual and the detainment of a juvenile, who was subsequently taken to the local police department.

According to Chillicothe Police Sergeant Preston Sandner, officers who were on patrol heading northbound on Washington Street witnessed the commencement of the race between the truck and the motorcycle. Officers intervened, halting both vehicles, and upon further investigation, it was revealed that the motorcycle operator did not possess a valid license for motorcycle operation. Consequently, the motorcycle driver was apprehended and subsequently released with a citation.

Sandner further revealed that the pickup truck driver was determined to be a juvenile. Moreover, the officers noticed indications of alcohol impairment, along with the discovery of alcoholic beverages within the vehicle. The officers conducted field sobriety tests, which confirmed the driver’s impairment.

Following these events, the juvenile was transported to the Chillicothe Police Department and later released to their parent or guardian.

