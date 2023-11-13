Head-on crash injures two from Hannibal

An accident occurred on Warren Barrett Drive at Bear Creek in Hannibal at 5:00 p.m. on November 12, 2023. The collision involved a 2010 Chevrolet 1500 truck, driven by Tyson R. Hubbard, 40, of Hannibal, Missouri, and a 2009 Nissan Rogue, driven by Michael D. Bradley, 64, also from Hannibal.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Chevrolet truck was traveling southbound when it crossed the center line, resulting in a head-on collision with the northbound Nissan Rogue. Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Towing Solutions.

Tyson R. Hubbard, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Michael D. Bradley, who was wearing a seat belt, also sustained serious injuries and was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Hannibal Fire Department, the Hannibal Police Department, and the Marion County Ambulance.