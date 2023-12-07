Head-on collision on Highway 63 near Kirksville injures two

A three-vehicle collision occurred this morning on Highway 63, approximately one mile north of Kirksville, Missouri. The incident, reported at 7:28 a.m., involved a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, and a 2012 Ford Fiesta.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 73-year-old Connie S. Kron from La Plata, Missouri, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane. This resulted in a head-on collision with the Hyundai Elantra, driven by 39-year-old Amanda L. Kimbrell from Lancaster, Missouri. The impact pushed the Elantra backward, causing it to collide with the Ford Fiesta, driven by a 17-year-old female from Greentop, Missouri.

Both Kron and Kimbrell sustained minor injuries and were transported by Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center. The juvenile driver of the Ford Fiesta was unharmed. All parties involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Chevrolet Cruze and the Hyundai Elantra sustained damage and were towed from the scene by Kirksville Autoworks. The Ford Fiesta incurred minor damage but was driven from the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Adair County Ambulance, Adair County First Responders, Kirksville Fire Department, and Kirksville Police Department in managing the situation.