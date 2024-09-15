Guns top Hoses in 44-14 win to raise funds for Trenton Girl Scouts

The Guns defeated the Hoses 44-14 in a charity softball game held on Saturday in Trenton, raising money for the Girl Scouts. The event featured representatives from the Trenton and Grundy County Rural Fire Departments competing against local law enforcement officers.

The local law enforcement team included members from the Trenton Police Department, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, a park ranger, and a conservation worker.

Dave Burkeybile provided music and served as the announcer for the event. According to a post on the Trenton Police Department’s Facebook page, Seth Cox won a 50/50 raffle but generously donated his winnings back. Pam Bright won a gun raffle during the event.

The Girl Scouts operated a concession stand, and admission to the nine-inning game was by donation. The total amount of money raised will be announced after bills are paid, with all profits going to support the Girl Scouts.

