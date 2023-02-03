Grundy County Council on Aging creates new organization to provide services to seniors and organizations in Trenton and Grundy County

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Council on Aging has created a new organization to provide services to seniors and groups in Trenton and Grundy County.

Green Hills Volunteers will replace the Retired Senior Volunteer Program but will provide the same services.

The Grundy County Council on Aging has sponsored the North 65 Center of Trenton and RSVP. Both entities relied on volunteers to provide services, but a news release says they struggled to have enough volunteers.

RSVP required volunteers to be at least 55 years old. Green Hills Volunteers will allow residents from Grundy County and the surrounding area to volunteer if they are at least 16, which the Grundy County Council on Aging believes will help reduce the volunteer shortage. Residents also must be at least 16 to volunteer at the North 65 Center. Volunteer assignments can be as little as once a month.

Edna Foster will be the director of Green Hills Volunteers.

More information on volunteering can be obtained by contacting Foster or Karen Otto at the North 65 Center or calling 660-359-3058 or 660-359-3836.

