The Grundy County Commission August 8th adopted a policy involving physical access to county information technology systems.

The policy says the county recognizes the importance of cyber security.

The policy further says physical access to IT systems should be limited to authorized IT personnel or other authorized personnel. A record of physical access is to be maintained in each office, and unauthorized access should be reported to the Grundy County clerk or county commission immediately.

