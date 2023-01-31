Grundy County Commission accepts bid for bridge work, nominations made to Trenton Tax Increment Financing Committee

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission, on January 31st, accepted a bid for bridge work and nominated individuals to the Trenton Tax Increment Financing Committee.

The accepted bid for the project on the Southwest 50th Street bridge was from North Central Bridge, LLC for $400,780.45. It was the lowest of the three bids received. Bridge work is expected to start in 30 to 60 days and is weather dependent.

Nathan Curtis and Ryan Vandel were nominated to the Trenton TIF Committee.

The commission also talked to Roeslein Alternative Energy Project Development Manager Bob Clark about Roeslein tying into Empire Gas.

