Green Hills Regional Planning Commission hosting Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge

Green Hills Regional Planning Commission is holding a Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. The event is for students in ninth through 12th grade who want to start their own business.

Participants will send a one-page summary of their business to [email protected] by May 15th. They will then prepare a video pitch of their business, and videos are due June 12th.

The entries will be judged, and the top six will participate in the finals. The winner will receive a $350 scholarship.

Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge participants must be from counties served by the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Those are Linn, Livingston, Grundy, Mercer, Daviess, Caldwell, Sullivan, Putnam, Carroll, Chariton, and Harrison counties.

Call the regional planning commission for more information at 660-359-5636 extension 21.

