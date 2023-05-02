Green Hills Regional Planning Commission hosting Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge

Local News May 2, 2023May 2, 2023 KTTN News
Green Hills Regional Planning Commission website
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Green Hills Regional Planning Commission is holding a Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. The event is for students in ninth through 12th grade who want to start their own business.

Participants will send a one-page summary of their business to [email protected] by May 15th. They will then prepare a video pitch of their business, and videos are due June 12th.

The entries will be judged, and the top six will participate in the finals. The winner will receive a $350 scholarship.

Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge participants must be from counties served by the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Those are Linn, Livingston, Grundy, Mercer, Daviess, Caldwell, Sullivan, Putnam, Carroll, Chariton, and Harrison counties.

Call the regional planning commission for more information at 660-359-5636 extension 21.

Post Views: 13
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.