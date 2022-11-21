Governor Parson announces total flood recovery funding surpassed $119 million as FEMA closes application period

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced that over 13,500 Missouri households had been approved for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant assistance of $42.9 million as the FEMA disaster assistance application period for the St. Louis area flooding in July closed this month. Including National Flood Insurance payments to policyholders and U.S. Small Business Administration loans, total assistance to St. Louis, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County residents and businesses was over $115.9 million.

“Supporting families and businesses and helping the St. Louis region recover were our top priorities following the devastating, historic flooding that impacted the St. Louis region from July 25-28,” Governor Parson said. “We are grateful that community partners pulled together in the recovery effort and that more than 13,500 Missouri families are being assisted through our combined state and FEMA recovery outreach efforts.”

Those who were impacted by the July flooding are reminded that FEMA representatives are still available at the FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362 and that any additional eligible expenses discovered after the close of the FEMA application period on November 7 will be considered for reimbursement.

With the onset of cold weather, homeowners who had applied for FEMA assistance before the November 7 deadline and had flood-related damage to furnaces or HVAC systems could still be eligible for reimbursement and should submit repair or replacement estimates or invoices to FEMA. FEMA is also reminding those approved for assistance that they could still be eligible for rental assistance if a need for a temporary place to stay has arisen as repairs are being made.

“From the very beginning, our collaboration with the State of Missouri and local officials has been outstanding,” said FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer DuWayne Tewes. “Everyone’s focus was on making sure survivors had access to resources that would help them with their recovery.”

FEMA has approved $42.9 million in Individual Assistance grants for renters and homeowners for emergency home repairs, repair or replacement of essential personal property, rental assistance, and other serious needs not covered by insurance.

The National Flood Insurance Program has paid over $40.4 million in claims for flood insurance policyholders.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved over $32.6 million in disaster loans for 1,044 homeowners, renters, and businesses.

Eligible businesses and private nonprofits in St. Louis, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County may still apply for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Businesses and nonprofits can apply online or download applications at this link. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955. The deadline to apply for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan is May 8, 2023.

Before federal assistance was approved, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and voluntary and community organizations, including the Red Cross, organized Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) that took place over eight days and provided one-stop-shop assistance for those impacted by the flooding. A total of more than 7,450 people were helped by the MARCs with emergency financial assistance, food stamp replacement, insurance information, and other assistance.

Governor Parson’s request for a federal major disaster declaration was approved by President Joe Biden on August 8. The federal major disaster declaration also makes available federal mitigation grants to improve infrastructure to prevent damage from future severe storms. Before the federal disaster declaration, Governor Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri and activated the State Emergency Operations Plan, allowing state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions to provide emergency services.