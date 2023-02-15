Governor Parson announces over 200 Missouri Blue Scholarships awarded to support training of law enforcement recruits

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced that in its first year, the Missouri Blue Scholarship helped fund the training of 217 law enforcement recruits at Missouri training academies.

“We designed the Missouri Blue Scholarship to help support men and women interested in dedicating their lives to law enforcement careers, and we’re extremely pleased with the success of the scholarship program,” Governor Parson said. “The Missouri Blue Scholarship assists future officers who will serve and protect in both urban and rural departments across our state. There continues to be a tremendous need for law enforcement officers, and that is why we are requesting additional funds for Missouri Blue Scholarships and continuing the program in our Fiscal Year 2024 budget.”

Governor Parson announced the Missouri Blue Scholarship program in October as a way to help attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages in law enforcement agencies across the state. The scholarships, administered by the Missouri Department of Public Safety, are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to pay for law enforcement training academy tuition.

One hundred sixty-nine recruits received the maximum $5,000 scholarship and 48 received scholarships ranging up to $4,953. Missouri Blue Scholarships can be combined with other student aid programs, including the Federal Pell Grant Program, GI Bill benefits, and other scholarships. The $1 million Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Missouri Blue Scholarship was fully expended this month.

Due to the tremendous success of the program and additional scholarship seekers beyond the original $1 million appropriation, Governor Parson is asking the General Assembly, through a FY 2023 Supplemental Budget Governor’s Amendment, to approve $175,000 to fund an additional 35 full scholarships in the current fiscal year. Currently, there are more than 30 applicants awaiting scholarship approvals.

Governor Parson has also requested continued funding for the program in the FY 2024 State Operating Budget. If approved by the Missouri General Assembly, an additional $1 million to fund Missouri Blue Scholarships would be available on July 1, 2023, the beginning of FY 2024. Applications are available here. Recruits who would be attending a law enforcement training academy by June 1, 2024, would be eligible to apply.

