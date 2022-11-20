Gilman City Board of Education announces results of meeting from November 16th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education November 16th approved insurance rates for the 2023 year. The board will still pay 100% of the $5,000 deductible monthly premiums of $516.83. That is an increase of 3.9%. Employees will be able to get a deductible of $3,000 at a cost to the employee of $34.90 monthly.

The candidate filing dates were approved for the April 4th election. They were set for December 6th through 27th. The office will be open from 8 to 5 o’clock on the opening and closing days of filing. While the school is on Christmas Break, candidates should call and see if the office is open.

The board approved Vocational Program evaluations.

Superintendent Roger Alley reported Gilman City R-4 received a National School Lunch Program Equipment Assistance Grant for $4,500. It will be used to replace the milk cooler.

The school district also purchased a bus from Tri-County for $5,700.

Principal Jill Sperry reported 37 meals were served to veterans and their spouses at the Veterans Day program on November 10th.

The second quarter midterm was November 18th. Fall Fun Day will be November 22nd. Varsity basketball homecoming will be on December 20th.

Sperry said Counselor Jamie Oram has been preparing teachers for the Missouri Assessment Program and End of Course pretesting.

After an executive session, it was announced a letter of resignation was read from Part-time Math and Science Teacher Stan Tibbles. He will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year after working for Gilman City R-4 for 43 years.