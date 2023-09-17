Galt Board of Aldermen signs engineering agreement for lead service line project

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Galt Board of Aldermen signed an agreement for engineering services with Benton and Associates on September 13 for a lead service line inventory project.

Three hydraulic options were discussed to increase the water pressure in town as part of a drinking water project. City Clerk Mercedes Scobee reported that the board requested the engineer to return with more information about the cost of each option, including operational and material costs. The discussion was tabled until the next meeting on October 18 at 6 p.m.

The engineer plans to brush-blast the water tower in connection with the drinking water project. Additionally, the engineer plans to apply a top coat. A few more tests are to be conducted before presenting the final plans to the board.

The board reviewed and accepted the Protest Provision. Scobee explained that the Protest Provision is a relatively new document added to the lead service line contract checklist by the Department of Natural Resources. The policy outlines how the City of Galt will handle receiving, reviewing, and responding to protests concerning solicitations, such as requests for proposals, requests for qualifications, requests for information, and negotiated bids.

The board also reviewed and accepted a new customer application for Galt Municipal Utilities.

The food drive with Northeast Missouri Caring Communities was reported to have gone well and was deemed a success.

