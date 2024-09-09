Gallatin woman arrested on two Caldwell County warrants

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a 36-year-old Gallatin woman on the afternoon of September 8, 2024. Jennifer Broockshire was taken into custody on two active warrants from Caldwell County.

The first warrant, classified as a felony, involves an alleged possession of an amphetamine charge. Additionally, Broockshire was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear in court for charges related to passing bad checks. She is also facing an accusation of operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Following her arrest, Broockshire was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. Her charges are bondable

