Gallatin High School senior selected as a Rural Missouri Newspaper Scholarship recipient

A Gallatin High School senior has been selected as a Rural Missouri Newspaper Scholarship recipient. Ella Bradford plans to study journalism at the Missouri School of Journalism next year and work at a rural newspaper after graduation.

The Rural Missouri Newspaper Scholarship awards recipients $5,000 each semester for up to eight semesters while enrolled in the Missouri School of Journalism. Qualification is determined through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid program.

Students can also receive an additional $5,000 summer fellowship funded by the Reynolds Journalism Institute and can apply for a further $1,200 from the Reynolds Journalism Institute’s Potter Digital Ambassador program.

Bradford maintains a 4.0-grade point average at Gallatin High School. She is president of the Future Business Leaders of America and serves as district president. She is also a member of the yearbook staff and has been involved with Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America for six years. She has also played varsity sports and served on the Student Council all four years of high school.

Bradford works part-time and volunteers in the community for a variety of causes and organizations.

After receiving her degree, Bradford hopes to return local news coverage to her hometown. She says the closing of the Gallatin North Missourian in recent years made her understand the importance of a newspaper in each community. She believes the Gallatin newspaper should be brought back.

The Missouri Press Foundation will work with Missouri newspaper publishers to find the best match for scholarship recipients. The intent is for the student to fulfill a two-year post-graduation requirement at the newspaper where the student interns. Newspapers will be expected to help the student find housing for the summer internship program and assist with finding housing for the post-graduation period.

The Rural Missouri Newspaper Scholarship is a partnership of the Missouri Press Association, Missouri Press Foundation, University of Missouri School of Journalism, and Reynolds Journalism Institute. Applications are accepted at the start of each year, and funds are applied in the fall semester of the following school year.

Questions about the scholarship can be directed to Missouri Press Foundation Director Michael Harper at 573-449-4167 extension 303.

