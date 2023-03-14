Gallatin Board of Education to meet Wednesday evening

Local News March 14, 2023
The Gallatin Board of Education will meet Wednesday night, March 15,  at 6 p.m. in the “Functional Skills” classroom located in the middle school.

Following several reports, the agenda includes insurance renewal rates, next year’s salary schedule, the occupational therapy contract, an update on Missouri school board association policy and procedure, a review of the annual performance report, and an executive session for evaluations for certified contract employees.

The Gallatin Community Teachers Association is also scheduled to present a report to the school board.

