Funeral Services: Dwight Alan Tomes

Dwight Alan Tomes, 75, Bethany, MO (formerly of Eagleville, MO) passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at a Kansas City, MO medical center.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 22 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Bohemian Cemetery, Cainsville, MO.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Bohemian Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

