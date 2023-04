Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An Italian buffet will be held as a fundraiser for the Pollock Sesquicentennial Celebration and village cleanup efforts.

The dinner will be held at the Pollock Area Community Center on April 15th from 5 to 7:30 pm. The meal will include multiple Italian dishes, soup, salad, and desserts. Those attending can eat and pay what they want.

Commemorative knives and t-shirts will be sold. Handmade quilts and 1973 Pollock centennial plates will also be for sale on April 15th.

